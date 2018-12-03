NYIAS: Acura Teases An All New A-Spec RDX Crossover For New York

Acura‘s all-new RDX crossover is coming to this year’s New York International Auto Show.

The new model will launch in mid-2018 and is the first in a new generation of Acura products to boast the automaker’s new design language, as well as a Precision Cockpit-inspired interior with the new True Touchpad Interface.

Aside from the car itself, Acura will also unveil a brand new spec for the RDX, called A-Spec – the very first application of the sport appearance variant to an Acura SUV. The A-Spec will boast “sport appearance detailing”, according to the Japanese automaker, both inside and out.