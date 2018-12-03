#NYIAS: Acura Teases An All New A-Spec RDX Crossover For New York

Acura‘s all-new RDX crossover is coming to this year’s New York International Auto Show.

The new model will launch in mid-2018 and is the first in a new generation of Acura products to boast the automaker’s new design language, as well as a Precision Cockpit-inspired interior with the new True Touchpad Interface.

Aside from the car itself, Acura will also unveil a brand new spec for the RDX, called A-Spec – the very first application of the sport appearance variant to an Acura SUV. The A-Spec will boast “sport appearance detailing”, according to the Japanese automaker, both inside and out.



User Comments

Jazzyjazz

Predict this to me a massive hit for Acura.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 3/12/2018 12:08:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TomM

While I do not know what you mean by a MASSIVE HIT - in Second tier Premium Luxury Vehicles - (that is where Acura is today) - it will end up being the brands Largest selling vehicles for a while at least.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/12/2018 12:22:29 PM | | Votes: 2   

