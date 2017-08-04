NYIAS: Agents Ramping Up And Preparing To Take A Bite Of The BIG Apple — We're Bringing The Heat

I have been missing out on life, boys and girls.
That's because I recently just saw the 1995 bank heist flick, Heat.
And just like Al Pacino in the movie, we're going to be bringing some heat on you this week. That's because the New York Auto Show is in town and, guess what, there's going to be a slew of reveals.
New York Auto Show preview
Although I don't suspect there will be that many zany concepts, that's OK. With a consumer-oriented show there's the debut of cars you'll see in showrooms in the not-so-distant future. Take, for example, the all-new Audi RS3. That's 400, REAL horsepower showing up at your nearest Audi dealer.
Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest and greatest. The fun starts Monday evening.
Until then, enjoy a trip down memory lane as Agent 001 collected his favorite shots from New York shows of yore. Some of them are REAL keepers.
