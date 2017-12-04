NYIAS: All-New, 2018 VW Atlas And All-New, 2018 VW Tiguan Come Out Swinging With Top-Notch Warranties

Over the past couple of years our friends at Volkswagen have been dealing with a lot. That's because of the international headlines related to the obvious dieselgate scandal and resulting crisis for one of the world's largest automakers.



Although it seems as though the German auto manufacturer is now trying to round the bend.



As you would expect, this means that VW is trying to cozy up to buyers. How does it launch an offensive on this very difficult front? Well, you do something that the competition isn't, that's how.



Just announced, the all-new, 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan will usher in a warranty like none other. Six years/72,000 miles — whichever comes first — bumper-to-bumper AND it is transferable.



While I don't anticipate many people jumping ship just because of a warranty, you have admit this is a good start. Well, is it?





Volkswagen's press release follows:



Transferable warranty means peace of mind for new and used buyers

Demonstrates Volkswagen’s commitment to best-in-class value NEW YORK (April 11, 2017) — When the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan arrive in dealerships over the next few months, they will carry the best transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty among SUVs in America: Volkswagen is offering a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty, with coverage that’s transferable beyond the first owner. “We specifically designed and built the all-new Atlas and Tiguan for American customers. This warranty further addresses the needs of American buyers head-on,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Group of America. “We’re confident in the reliability and workmanship of these SUVs, and we want our customers to be confident in their purchase. We believe this warranty will lead to reduced cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners.” The 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan’s six-year/72,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes powertrain coverage for their engines, transmissions and optional 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system. Major competitors to the Atlas—Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Pathfinder among them—offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty. Major competitors to the Tiguan also offer a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty with a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty—such as Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. Not only is the Volkswagen SUV bumper-to-bumper warranty longer than its competitors, but all of its elements can be transferred to subsequent owners up to 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first. While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the car is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new. For more information on the 2018 Atlas and Tiguan New Vehicle Limited Warranty, visit: vw.com/warranty.



