NYIAS: All-New Italian Stallions — Do The Standard Alfa Romeo Stelvios IMPRESS or DEPRESS You?

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:58 PM
0 user comments | Views : 258 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If you've been following Alfa Romeo, I am sure by now you're aware of the Giulia.
I have actually seen a couple on the road in New Jersey. That's two more than I ever expected to see!When the Giulia launched, Alfa was keen on showing the powerful Quadrifoglio variant. It wasn't until later than the standard car an Average Joe buys was revealed. New York Auto Show**Read all about the standard Alfa Romeo Stelvio in its press release HERE!The Stelvio followed the same playbook.At the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), however, the standard Stelvio was revealed. And, we were sure to spend a bit of time with it because we're sure some of you out there are curious. For me it was the first time I have seen the Stelvio in the flesh and I must make this clear: Pictures do not do this vehicle justice. It is truly stunning in real life and both the standard models as well as the Quadrifoglio have presence. That said, see Agent 001's pictures of the all-new standard versions of the Stelvio. Let us know if you think it stands a chance with the awfully crowded entry-level luxury sport-utility vehicle space.The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news