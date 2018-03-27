NYIAS: Audi Drops A SURPRISE On The Spies! All-new RS5 SPORTBACK Is U.S. Bound Seen In These FIRST Real-life Pics!

If you do a bit of thinking back to the last-gen Audi A4 and A5, you may have heard some grumblings.
That's mostly because we received an S4, an S5 and an RS5.
The RS4, on the other hand, was no where to be found.
And that's a shame, really. With its blistered fenders and badass motor, it's a vehicle we're sure people would have went nuts over. It just didn't turn up for the U.S. market, however. This obviously dashed any hopes of an RS4 sedan or avant for the B9 car. It's since been revealed as of September 2017 but no word on a B9 RS4 coming to the States.
There is a silver lining though and it was revealed tonight. That's because Audi has revealed the all-new RS5 Sportback. This means you get all the fun of a forced induction six-cylinder powerplant good for 444 horsepower and a zero to 60 time of about four seconds. And, of course, it boasts more utility over a coupe.
Pricing is to be determined but we can't imagine it being too far off the coupe's $70,000 sticker. Sales will start before the end of 2018.
