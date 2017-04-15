NYIAS: BMW M, Who? Audi RS, Who? Mercedes-AMG Drops The GLC63 — See The REAL DEAL Now

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:35:52 PM
0 user comments | Views : 422 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If you were to walk 200, or so, feet in either direction of the Mercedes-Benz stand you'd be confronted with two of the brand's performance lineups.
There's just one thing I noticed between Audi and BMW. I didn't note any of the company's high-performance sport-utility vehicles. Sure, the RS5, RS3 and TT RS were present. As were the M3, M2 and M4. But after spending time with the three-pointed star one could only wonder where the GLC63 competitor was.New York Auto Show**Read MORE details about the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 in its press release HERE!Audi and BMW better get to work, fast. That's because the all-new GLC63 is a sight to behold. It's staggering, menacing and gets me full of lust. The packaging appears just right and when you consider there's 500 horsepower on tap from a lovely V8 powerplant you have to wonder whatever the Bavarians and four rings put together, will it even be close?Decide for yourself. Check out Agent 001's best shots of the all-new GLC63, below!The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news