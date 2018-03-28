#NYIAS: BMW's Color Palette EXPLODES At New York - How Do You Decide?

Modern day automakers pretty much know how to appeal to the customer with styling, accessories, ergonomics and performance.

But one of those intangibles out there is color. Sure you have the industry standards of white, black, silver, and red. But a lot of the discerning buyers want something that doesn’t blend into the background.

After all, if you are going to blow the bankroll then you probably want to stand out in the crowd. BMW has long understood that, and if you look at the colors at NYIAS today you can see they are on top of the market. Now the question is like “How much do you REALLY want to stand out?”. So gold, blue, orange, yellow, or green? How do you decide?

New York Auto Show






































