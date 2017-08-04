NYIAS: Buick Trying To Bring SEXY Back? All-New, 2018 Regal Gets Sharper Look

Buick's press release follows:



Buick Introduces Expressive New 2018 Regal Sportback Sleek appearance, excellent driving performance and unexpected flexibility

DETROIT — With the 2018 Regal Sportback, Buick builds on its track record of making bold moves outside traditional vehicle segments to deliver unique customer offerings that fit modern lifestyles. The Regal Sportback provides a sleek, sporty, coupe-like design, the spirited performance of a premium sports sedan and unexpected versatility in one sophisticated package for a perfect balance of form and function. The coupe-like roofline captures the expressive style and passion customers want, while the five-door layout enables easier access to cargo space. With the split-folding second row seats in place, the new Regal Sportback offers 31.5 cubic feet of cargo space, more than twice as much as the 2017 Regal.





In keeping with its sporting nature, the Regal Sportback’s cabin takes a driver-centric approach, with the center stack skewed towards the driver for a cockpit feel. The cabin’s craftsmanship is characterized by clean lines, uncluttered surfaces and premium seating materials. “The new Regal Sportback was developed with today’s active, independent, premium car customer in mind,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “They have an SUV in the garage and are looking to complement it with a sport sedan, but have an appreciation for the usefulness of a versatile cargo space when an occasional need arises.” Regal Sportback highlights: Available intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) with active twin-clutch for improved vehicle control and efficiency in any conditions. AWD models have an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel-drive models have a nine-speed automatic. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces a GM-estimated 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque (FWD) and 295 lb-ft of torque (AWD). The discreetly integrated rear opening has a tri-folding 40/20/40 rear seat available and a 60/40 split-folding seat standard. Safety innovations include a Buick-first active hood pedestrian safety system, Front Pedestrian Braking and Lane Keep Assist. There’s more overall cargo space than the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-series Gran Coupe, with 60.7 cubic feet behind the first row. Signature Buick QuietTuning includes all-new tire insulation to help reduce road noise on front-wheel-drive models and premium five-link rear suspension on AWD models. The Regal Sportback’s spirited performance comes by way of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine standard producing a GM-estimated 250 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The power is routed to the front wheels via an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. An available 295 lb-ft of torque is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission on models with optional intelligent AWD with an active twin-clutch differential. The engine comes standard with advanced start/stop technology. With the Regal Sportback, Buick continues to establish itself as a leader in all-wheel-drive technology. Also available on the Regal TourX, Envision and LaCrosse, Buick’s innovative new system uses two clutches at the rear wheels for seamless, smart torque distribution. Beneficial not just in snowy weather but also during spirited driving, the system relies less on braking to maintain maximum performance and efficiency. Buick offers AWD across its entire portfolio, with the exception of the Cascada convertible. The exterior design of the 2018 Regal Sportback is visually low and tailored, hinting at an advanced body structure that is stiffer, stronger and approximately 200 pounds lighter than the previous generation Regal. Customers will notice this reduction through more athletic handling and improved efficiency. With wheels pushed farther to the corners and a wheelbase stretched more than 3 inches than its predecessor, more expressive proportions are paired with improved passenger space. The chassis has been tuned for refined control and a confident everyday driving character. AWD models feature an all-new five-link rear suspension that provides improved road noise isolation and tuning designed to match that drivetrain’s advanced capabilities. The 2018 Regal Sportback offers new levels of crash prevention and protection. It is the first Buick to offer a standard active hood pedestrian safety system that senses the imminent impact of a pedestrian between 16-30 mph and uses a pyrotechnic actuator to lift the back of the hood up about 4 inches to lessen the impact and potentially reduce injury. Available Driver Confidence I package adds popular active safety features including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist. A more advanced Driver Confidence II package adds Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking. Standard equipment on every 2018 Regal Sportback includes push-button start and entry, Hill Start Assist, 10 air bags, universal home remote and heated side mirrors. Every Regal Sportback also comes equipped with an OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (AT&T data plan purchase required after limited data trial period) and five years of the OnStar Basic Plan at no additional cost. Among other benefits like an industry-leading myBuick app, this connectivity plan features OnStar Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help Buick owners maximize their vehicle’s overall performance and become better drivers. A 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard, while an 8-inch system with available embedded navigation is optional. Bose premium audio is also available, while Sportback offers standard active noise cancellation on all AWD models. Available in four trim levels — Regal, Preferred, Preferred II and Essence — the Regal Sportback is aimed at those who possess a passion for driving and demand a vehicle that represents their personality and style. While pricing and other details will not be announced until closer to the on-sale date in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Regal Sportback will offer style and performance on par with more expensive competitors, with a pricing strategy consistent with why Buick has been named Kelley Blue Book’s Best Value Luxury Brand four years in a row.



2018 Buick Regal Specifications

Overview Model: Buick Regal Body style / driveline: midsize sedan / front engine; front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive Construction: Unibody EPA vehicle class: sedan Manufacturing location: Germany Key competitors: Acura TLX, Audi A5 Sportback, Volkswagen CC, BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Propulsion Systems Engine: 2.0L turbocharged I-4 Displacement

(cu in / cc): 122 cu in / 1998 cc Bore & stroke (in / mm): 3.39 x 3.39 / 86 x 86 Block material: cast aluminum Cylinder head material: cast aluminum Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves per cylinder with CVVT Fuel delivery: side direct fuel injection Horsepower

(hp @ rpm): 250 hp @ 5400 RPM (FWD)

250 hp @ 5500 RPM (AWD) Torque

(lb.-ft. @ rpm): 260 lb.-ft. @ 2000-5200 RPM (FWD)

295 lb. ft. @ 3000-4000 RPM (AWD) Transmission: 9-speed automatic with front-wheel drive / 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive Chassis / Suspension Suspension (front): MacPherson strut Suspension (rear): multi-link Steering type: Rack-mounted electric power steering Turning circle (ft / m): 17” wheel: 39 ft. / 11.9 m

18” wheel: 41 ft. / 12.5 m Brakes: four-wheel disc Wheel size and type: 17-inch aluminum or 18-inch aluminum Tires: Continental ProContact tx 245/45R18 Dimensions

Exterior Wheelbase (in / mm): 111.4 / 2829 Overall length

(in / mm): 192.9 / 4899 Overall width (in / mm): 73.3 / 1863 Overall height

(in / mm): 57.3 / 1455 Track (in / mm): 62.8 / 1596 front

63.0 / 1599 rear Interior Seating capacity: up to five passengers Headroom

(in / mm): 38.8 / 985 front

37.4 / 952 rear Legroom

(in / mm): 42.1 / 1070 front

36.9 / 936 rear Shoulder room

(in / mm): 56.9 / 1444 front

55.4 / 1407 rear Hip room

(in / mm): 55.2 / 1403 front

54.1 / 1375 rear Cargo volume

(cu. ft.): 31.5 cu. ft. rear seats up

60.7 / 3002 rear seat folded Note: Information shown is current at time of publication. OnStar Basic Plan is available for five years from the delivery date of eligible 2015 model year and newer vehicles and is transferable. Basic Plan does not include Emergency, Security or Navigation services; these and other services require a paid plan. Visit OnStar.com for details.



