Way back when I first had a chance to pilot the then all-new Cadillac CT6, I admit it was a rather impressive experience. It had an excellent ride, easily the best interior I've ever run across in a Cadillac and, finally, someone at General Motors understood what the people really want: A massive screen in the center stack.



That's not to say I'd ever want one like, say, I desire an S-Class. It's just lacking in some areas.



New York Auto Show Preview



But perhaps that's all about to change. This is because General Motors' luxury division dropped the sheets on an all-new CT6. Dubbed the V-Sport, it's going to pack a punch.



Thanks to the use of an all-new V8 powerplant that benefits from a twin-turbo setup, and produces 550 horsepower and over 620 lb.-ft. of torque, we're thinking this may turn some heads. From my experience there's one thing that GM does quite well, and that's build high-performance automobiles.



THINK: The ATS-V, the CTS-V, the Corvette, the Camaro ZL1 and Z28, etc.



Having said that, it doesn't mean that this is what Cadillac needs to drive people into its showroom. So, what say you, Spies? Is a 550 horsepower large luxury sedan what Cadillac NEEDS to win?





New York Auto Show Previe

















































Cadillac's press release follows:



Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT6 V-Sport

New high-performance V-Performance model

V-Sport model boasts all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8

First in a series of new Cadillac performance vehicles Cadillac today unveiled the CT6 V-Sport, the first-ever V-Performance model of its top-of-range sedan. The introduction of the high-performance variant coincides with a makeover of the entire CT6 lineup that incorporates the newest iteration of Cadillac’s design language featured on the Escala Concept. The Cadillac V-Sport portfolio currently includes the CTS V-Sport and the XTS V-Sport. “Cadillac V-Sport is the embodiment of our passion to deliver an exhilarating driving experience without compromises,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The all-new CT6 V-Sport provides the perfect balance of performance and luxurious refinement.” The CT6 V-Sport boasts an all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 Cadillac -estimated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and stunning 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm) that elevates the CT6’s performance to a new plateau and offers drivers an unparalleled experience behind the wheel. The engine is a clean-sheet design and introduces unique design elements developed to balance performance and efficiency with compact, mass-efficient packaging. At the center of the Cadillac Twin Turbo V8 is a “hot V” configuration that transposes the conventional layout of the cylinder heads’ intake and exhaust systems to mount the turbochargers at the top of the engine — in the valley between the heads — to virtually eliminate turbo lag and reduce the engine’s overall packaging size. “With the introduction of the all-new CT6 V-Sport, Cadillac begins a new chapter in its performance legacy with the introduction of the brand’s first-ever twin-turbo V-8 engine,” added de Nysschen. “It is the centerpiece of the new CT6 V-Sport, an engaging sport sedan infused with DNA of Cadillac’s world-renowned and championship-winning motorsports program.” The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its broad, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread enhances off-the-line performance and contributes to reduced engine speed on the highway for refinement and efficiency. Narrow steps between the gear ratios also help the engine maintain the optimal speed for maximum power at almost all vehicle speeds. OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE The first-ever Cadillac CT6 V-Sport includes a bold, dark front with a large V-inspired mesh grille and new horizontal LED headlamps with strong vertical signatures, making it distinctly Cadillac. Lower aero components and Gloss Black side window surround trim provide the performance sport sedan’s chiseled exterior with a dark and distinguished look. New, unique 20-inch V-Sport wheels with summer-only tires[1], lower aero components and spoiler further express the sedan’s performance capabilities. New, summer-only performance[i] tires developed exclusively for Cadillac V-Sport are tuned to deliver crisp response and track capable performance while retaining isolation and comfort.

Mechanical limited-slip rear differential increases traction at the limit and provides more predictable performance during spirited and track driving.

V-Sport specific suspension tuning for improved roll control, cornering capability and steering response.

A new 19-inch Brembo brake system developed specifically for the CT6 high-performance application. Brembo monoblock, fixed-opposed, four-piston Equipped with performance linings and air deflectors that direct air to cool the brakes during sporty, aggressive driving

Modified steering and Magnetic Ride Control damper calibrations

Exhaust system with active valves offering reduced back pressure and more sound character Tuned for V-Sport model, with a performance oriented exhaust note

TRACK MODE, OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE Maximized Magnetic Ride Control damper control

Re-mapped steering efforts for sportier, dynamic feedback

Track-tuned Active Rear Steer

Revised AWD torque split

Unique, track-focused stability controls

Track focused active exhaust valve calibration “The CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it,” said Lyndon Lie, CT6 chief engineer. “With its lightweight architecture, an all-new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 coupled with the tightened suspension and revised AWD torque split, we’ve enhanced the CT6 to be well-balanced and capable of all conditions.” REFRESHED CT6 LINEUP CT6 retains a dominant vertical light signature and adds horizontal elements to give the front end a more aggressive appearance. That inspiration continues to the back with the new rear lighting graphic, which is most visible at night. "The V-Sport gave us the opportunity to accentuate the aggressive dynamics of the architecture," said Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design. "The CT6 is the first entry that incorporates cues for the new Sport and V-Sport model strategy, which allowed us to make the car look as powerful as it drives." In addition to the introduction of the CT6 V-Sport, the 2019 CT6 lineup incorporates Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy for its models — each model will have Luxury and Sport trims with distinct personas and features. On non-V-Sport CT6 models, new horizontal high-lumen headlights and a revised taillight design refresh Cadillac’s signature lighting, inspired by the Escala Concept. INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES Led by the latest Cadillac user experience — the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface — the CT6 offers a connected environment. The Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice recognition from previous generations. The system can be updated over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs. It leverages the cloud and available embedded 4G LTE connection to enable personalization, available connected navigation and news, marketplace and entertainment applications via the app store and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system. The new controller includes volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system; shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home; and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed. Additional CT6 technologies include: Super Cruise, the first truly hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available (non- V-Sport only)[ii].

The 10-inch diagonal Cadillac user experience interface screen has 1080p HD resolution.

Next-generation, 5-watt wireless charging with larger charge area for better phone compatibility[iii].

Available Cloud-connected navigation provides real-time traffic and routing.

Rear-seat Infotainment has media input through USB, HDMI or Wi-Fi connection to a phone.

The second-generation Rear Camera Mirror has a new frameless design and zoom and tilt features.

The full suite of available active safety features includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, and Safety Alert Seat Available Surround Vision provides a 360-degree camera view around the vehicle, displayed on the Cadillac user experience screen, helping the driver avoid nearby objects during low-speed maneuvering

Available industry-first Surround Vision Recorder video recording system can record front and rear views while driving, and 360 degrees of recording if the vehicle’s security system is activated.

Night Vision helps identify people and large animals via heat signatures on a display in the driver information center.

Available Automatic Parking Assist with Braking steers the vehicle and applies the brakes at idle speed to help park in parallel or perpendicular spaces while the driver follows text commands, selects gear, and overrides braking and acceleration as needed.

Available Front Pedestrian Braking provides pedestrian detection indications, alerts and automatic braking to help avoid collisions or reduce the harm caused by one.

New available Rear Pedestrian Detection alerts the driver, when in Reverse, of an imminent collision with a pedestrian by providing visual notification on rear view camera display. Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.



