#NYIAS: Cadillac Tries To Steal The Genesis Thunder - Claims It Has A Stunning Halo Car On The Way

Cadillac doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to halo vehicles as both the ELR and XLR failed to catch on with consumers.

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen is apparently undeterred as he used the 2018 Automotive Forum in New York to confirm the automaker is working on a new halo model which will “stun the world.” The executive asked people to be patient as he can’t talk specifics yet but the company has released a handful of high-profile concepts over the past few years including the Ciel, Elmiraj and Escala. The latter concept’s styling was recently applied to the 2019 CT6 V-Sport which will be unveiled at the New York Auto Show later this week.



Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


MDarringer

Genesis thunder? LOL

What Cadillac needs is their Model S.

If it's a rebodied Corvette AGAIN it will be another failure.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/29/2018 1:45:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

More like Genesis had a wet FART, no thunder.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 3/29/2018 1:50:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

Again, the headline is anti - Cadillac. I do not think when they are planning their marketing and product strategy they are thinking about what Genesis is doing at this show.
Agent009, I am guessing you drive a Camry.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/29/2018 2:04:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

