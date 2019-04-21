NYIAS: Does The All-new, 2020 Ford Escape Look PREMIUM Enough For You To Give It A Try?

Back in the early 2000s when the first-generation Ford Escape made its debut, it was a successful compact sport-utility vehicle.
With its simple yet purposeful look, it found a home in many driveways.
To me, it was kind of like the Ford Explorer. Not fancy, no gimmicks, just an SUV.
2019 New York Auto Show
Fast forward to the second-generation Escape and it suddenly looked a bit cartoonish. A bit goofy. And then it aged rather horribly.
Thankfully, at the 2019 New York Auto Show, Ford revealed an all-new 2020 Escape. But now it appears to be playing for keeps. That's because it has a much more premium look on the outside and inside. Clearly, Ford knows that its playing for keeps.
But, is it enough to get YOUR attention?
We know that you, our audience, is a rather discriminating bunch. So, does it fit the bill or is just something you'll walk past on a dealer's lot?
