The all-new 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback makes global debut at New York International Auto Show World debut of the RS 5 Sportback marks the 7 th new Audi Sport entry

Five-door coupe silhouette with seating for five delivers maximum functionality

444 hp TFSI V6 biturbo engine coupled with quattro sport rear differential offers exceptional performance and handling

NECKARSULM, Germany / NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 – Joining the performance family, Audi Sport launches its latest RS model - the Audi RS 5 Sportback. Making its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the RS 5 Sportback offers a balance of high design and driving dynamics.

The 2019 RS 5 Sportback represents the latest model in the highly successful Audi Sport family, with breakthrough 5-door coupe design and exceptional performance. "The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a completely new offer for our customers. Our progressive interpretation of a five-door high-performance coupe has neither a predecessor model nor a direct competitor," says Michael-Julius Renz, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH, about the latest member of the RS family. “The Sportback offers the ultimate in functionality with maximum performance." Powertrain and performance

The 2.9 liter TFSI V6 biturbo engine delivers power, efficiency and distinct RS sound. The new biturbo engine generates 444 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque available in a wide rev range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The Audi RS 5 Sportback sprints from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds and achieves a top track speed of 155 mph, or increased to 174 mph with the optional Dynamic plus package. The two turbochargers on the 2.9-liter engine of RS 5 are positioned directly inside the “V” promoting engine responsiveness and performance. For high engine efficiency, power and torque, the V6 engine uses a centrally mounted fuel injector and a combustion method with shorter compression and longer expansion phases. This B-cycle combustion process with central direct injectors further supports efficiency of the powertrain. Drivetrain

The power of the 2.9 TFSI reaches the quattro permanent four-wheel drive with self-locking center differential via a sporty eight-speed Tiptronic® with optimized shifting times. It distributes the drive forces asymmetrically 40:60 on the axles - this guarantees both responsive handling and optimal performance. A traction control system manages distribution for maximum acceleration with minimal slip and the standard quattro sport rear differential to maximize driving dynamics. Chassis

The redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction offers greater steering precision and improved handling through optimized steering-rack placement direct at wheel centers. With the standard RS sport suspension, the RS 5 Sportback sits 7 mm lower than the 2018 S5 Sportback. RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, which uses steel springs and adjustable dampers that are connected to one another via diagonal oil lines and a central valve, is also available. Drivers can customize their driving experience through the standard Audi drive select system, which offers four drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic and individual. Design

The exterior design of the new Audi RS 5 Sportback picks up on distinctive details from motorsport past and features direct design inspiration from the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. As with any vehicle that bears the RS badge, the RS 5 Sportback features development rooted in motorsport and technologies that embody the Audi Sport authenticity of “Born on the Track. Built for the Road.” The wave-design shoulder line underscores the athleticism through the body and the flared box fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive, in addition to widening the body by 15 mm on each side over its S5 Sportback sibling. The RS 5 Sportback features a wide and flat Singleframe® grille, large RS-specific honeycomb air intakes, matte alu-optic front spoiler with quattro script, matte alu-optic exterior mirror housings and high gloss black side sills. Enhancing the distinct and sporty rear, the Sportback features a RS-specific diffuser, oval RS exhaust pipes and a high gloss black rear-lip spoiler. The refined interior of the RS 5 Sportback, with seating for five standard, includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. The RS 5 Sportback features the Audi brand’s hallmark wing-design wrap-around dashboard with driver-oriented interior including user-friendly controls. From its S sport seats with RS embossing, flat-bottomed, perforated leather RS sport steering wheel and gear shift, and stainless steel pedals, the RS 5 Sportback offers an all-encompassing performance Audi Sport package. Infotainment and driver assistance

While offering outstanding performance, within the cabin, the RS 5 Sportback integrates benchmark technologies including standard Audi smartphone interface, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible mobile devices, available Audi virtual cockpit and full color head-up display. Unique RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit inform the driver of tire pressure, torque, a shift light indicator and g-forces. While performance remains the highlight, the RS 5 Sportback offers a host of advanced driver assistance systems that are designed to help drivers navigate the road with increased confidence. The new model's high level of standard systems include Audi pre sense® basic, Audi pre sense city, Audi side assist, rear cross traffic assist and Audi pre sense rear, as well as available adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, Audi active lane assist and high beam assistant. The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback will be on sale in the second half of 2018. This information relates exclusively to the U.S. model of the Audi RS 5 Sportback. Driver Assistance features are not substitutes for attentive driving. See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations.

