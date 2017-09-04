NYIAS: FIRST Official Picture Of The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Hits The 'Net — FIRST Thoughts?

Probably one of the worst kept automotive secrets has been the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It seems like there's been a slew of glimpses, and early peeks and just about everything else you do not want to happen with a car launch.



But, honestly, do I think the automaker cares? No. That's because I am sure they're going to sell every single one of them, even if it's a compromised automobile.



As of now it seems that no one really knows how much power it's going to put down. What is known, however, is its slight visual tweaks in form of a larger hood scoop, flared fenders and all-new wheel/tire package that will provide much-needed grip.



Oh, and it's been on a critical diet that's led to a weight loss of approximately 200 pounds.



Frankly, I am intrigued to see if Dodge really has built this vehicle as a one seater. We'll see soon enough, Spies.



