NYIAS: FIRST Real-Life Shots Of The 2018 Ford Explorer Break Loose

Although the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) doesn't start until Wednesday, the big automakers are getting the party started a bit early.
So early we're actually a bit surprised.That's because Ford had not one, but two, meetings today. At noon it showed off the all-new Police Responder Hybrid and during the evening it revealed the 2018 Explorer to the media. New York Auto Show**Read the 2018 Ford Explorer press release HERE!As you may have expected, Agent 001 was on the scene to make sure we didn't miss out on anything. The result is this collection of real-life snaps from the event. Clearly, Ford is betting BIG on sport-utility vehicles as the company has a handful of all-new SUVs coming to market by 2020. The EcoSport kicks off the series of launches, the Bronco has been named and then there's several others. Apparently the all-new Expedition doesn't count. Care to hazard any guesses at what else is in store for us?The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
