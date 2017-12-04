NYIAS: First REAL LIFE SHOTS Of The FT-4X Concept, Does Toyota Have A Winner Here?

Agent009 submitted on 4/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:07 AM
What can we say? Toyota had a pretty unique niche vehicle with the venerable FJ Cruiser Off roader.
Actually, so much so that it quickly developed a cult like following with fans all over the world. But popularity to a bunch of fans doesn’t always means big sales numbers. Then the bean counters came in and it was dropped like a hot potato due to the smallish sales. We guess they didn’t understand that people come in for the FJ and actually buy a Highlander, or other crossover because it was a better fit. That pull into the dealership reaches beyond the numbers that the accountants see and the FJ was history.Well the leadership at Toyota now understands that variety means traffic in the showroom and they are changing the way consumers look the brand. A perfect case in point is the FT-4X concept. Yes it is a concept, but this one would bring in the shoppers in droves. Jeep is proving that the Wrangler might bring them in, but a lot of those people are leaving in more profitable Cherokees. The FT-4X on the showroom would serve the same purpose. Look at these first live shots of the FT-4X and see for yourself if Toyota has an image builder on its hands.The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
