NYIAS: Forbidden Fruit? Do The INSANE Exotics At The New York Auto Show Even TEMPT You?

It's funny.
Every single year at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS) there's always a stand of vehicles brought by Manhattan Motorcars.
And every year, it never really seems to move me.
2019 New York Auto Show
Usually it includes one Bugatti, several Lamborghini vehicles and then over the past handful of years a Koenigsegg is thrown in for good measure. In past years sometimes a Lotus or two would make an appearance.
For 2019 there were not one, but two Koenigseggs, including the Jesko. Bugatti brought out the big guns with the Chiron Sport 110 Ans. And then, well, Lamborghini couldn't be topped so it made do with the lime green Aventador SVJ and bright red Urus. Oh, and the oddball of the year went to the BAC Mono of which maybe a handful will be sold in the U.S. market this year — I am being sarcastic but, honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if that's the actual sales figure.
So, I've got to ask: Do these INSANE exotics even tempt you? Or, is this the section of the NYIAS dedicated to mouthbreathers only? What say you, Spies?
