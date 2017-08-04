NYIAS: Fudgie No More? Infiniti Shows Us ONE Full Look At Its All-New QX80 Monograph — STUD or DUD?

Although some AutoSpies commenters will probably recoil at the thought of me critiquing Infiniti's big, bad bruiser, I am here to do it again. Kidding!



That said, the QX80 that we nicknamed Fudgie the Whale is being replaced with, you guessed it, another QX80.



New York Auto Show preview



Making its first-time debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), we're excited to see it for the first time. Perhaps because it looks like an upscale, cohesive design?



Infiniti dropped a full-sized photo of its all-new flagship sport-utility vehicle. We're not quite sure why, unless it's trying to get out in front of Ford with what we're expecting will be the launch of the production-spec Lincoln Navigator.



That said, behold it in all of its glory right here. And, let us know what you think: Is the all-new QX80 a STUD or DUD?



Keep your browsers tuned to AutoSpies for more pictures when news breaks.





Infiniti's press release follows:



INFINITI QX80 Monograph explores upscale luxury with commanding presence

QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design

New design study signals INFINITI's intention to evolve its presence in the full-size luxury SUV segment

Monograph: a detailed study of a single area of expertise NEW YORK – INFINITI revealed the first look of its QX80 Monograph, a new design study exploring upscale luxury and signaling the brand's intention to further develop its standing in the full-size luxury SUV segment. The new concept combines luxury with a commanding presence and demonstrates the high levels of space and utility for which the QX80 production car is renowned. Originating at INFINITI's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design and illustrates how the design of INFINITI's QX80 could evolve. "The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design," said Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. "QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future INFINITI offering in the luxury SUV segment." QX80 Monograph applies the brand's latest design language in a sculptural and artistic way. It incorporates a mix of geometric and organic shapes to combine power with elegance, creating a commanding and sophisticated presence. Unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements include the double-arch grille, which for this vehicle is taller and wider, creating a powerful new "face", while the crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped. The QX80 Monograph will be unveiled for the first time in New York at 5:30 p.m. EDT, on April 11. Full media information, including images, will be available via www.infinitinews.com.



