NYIAS: GMC Introduces The All-new, Off-road Capable Sierra AT4 — Takes Aim At Raptor And Rebel

Refinement Ventures Off-Road with All-New Sierra AT4 NEW YORK — GMC redefines the off-road space by introducing the all-new 2019 Sierra AT4. For the first time ever, the Sierra AT4 delivers a unique formula of authentic off-road capability and innovative technology paired with premium refinement and a bold appearance expected from GMC.



“The 2019 Sierra AT4 is designed for the customer who wants an elevated presence on the road and the capability to venture off life’s beaten path,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “It’s also the beginning for the AT4 brand, which will be seen on every vehicle in our lineup in the next two years.”



Standard content on the 2019 Sierra AT4 includes: 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift

Standard 4WD with a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential and skid plates

Off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers

18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires or available mud terrain-rated Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tire, or available 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires

Exclusive wheel design with machined-face, dark-tinted appearance

Hill Descent Control

Traction Select System

GMC exclusive, industry-first MultiPro Tailgate

Black chrome finish on the fog lamp bezels, fender surround and grille insert

Body-color grille surround, door handles and bumper

Exclusive athletic interior trim elements

Red vertical recovery hooks

Standard 5.3L V-8 engine Available content on the 2019 Sierra AT4 includes: Segment-first Multi-Color Head-Up Display

Segment-first Rear Camera Mirror

GMC exclusive, industry-first Carbon Fiber Pickup Box

A full suite of advanced safety features* including Surround Vision, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

6.2L V-8 or Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission *Read the vehicle's owner's manual for important feature limitations and information. Dark, Distinguished Appearance

Building on the commanding presence of the next generation 2019 Sierra, the new Sierra AT4 enhances its confident, broad-shouldered stance with sophisticated, functional design elements that support its off-road capability. “The 2019 Sierra is the boldest expression ever for GMC’s full-size pickup, and the new AT4 reinforces its essence of capability with distinctive, athletic cues,” said Matt Noone, director of design, GMC Exteriors. “From every angle, it conveys GMC’s premium yet functional design language.” The Sierra AT4 has a unique look driven by dark exterior finishes and modern detailing. The front and rear bumpers and the grille surround are finished in body color, while the bold grille design with its rugged, knurled texture is finished in black chrome set off by the Sierra’s bold, C-shaped LED lighting signature. Additional accent details such as the LED fog lamp bezels and fender trim continue the use of black chrome, while a premium high-gloss black finish is applied to the window trim, mirror caps and skid plate. Touches of red complete the package and make the AT4 stand out with subtle detailing in the Sierra’s all-new AT4 signature emblems and bold, unique vertical tow hooks. The exterior details create a distinct and modern personality for the AT4 that projects GMC confidence and capability. The interior also carries AT4-specific darkened trim, including dark-tinted and textured aluminum finishes on the steering wheel, center stack and sill plates, as well as a unique Jet Black/Kalahari color accents in the seats and live stitching. Leather-appointed seating with embroidered AT4 badging on the headrests and all-weather floormats are standard and support our customers’ active lifestyles and AT4’s mission of delivering capability with uncompromising durability and comfort. Authentic Off-road Capability

Sierra AT4 comes standard with a factory installed 2-inch suspension lift that provides additional ground clearance and four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case that includes low-range four-wheel-drive gearing for extremely tough conditions. Sierra AT4 also includes standard off-road tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers, a locking rear differential and Hill Descent Control, a driver assistance feature that leverages the anti-lock braking system to enable smooth, controlled descents on steep grades without the driver having to touch the brake pedal under certain conditions. The locking rear differential directs engine power equally to both rear wheels for the greatest traction on slippery or uneven terrain. The Sierra AT4 boasts innovative technologies that optimize capability and elevate driver confidence. Traction Select System allows the driver to choose from preset drive modes that have been tailored for different terrain or weather conditions. Selecting one of these modes adjusts Sierra’s transmission shift points, throttle mapping and StabiliTrak to optimize performance for the situation at hand.

Segment-first Multi-Color Head-Up Display projects key, customizable vehicle data, including an off-road inclinometer, on the windshield in a 3x7-inch display. The off-road inclinometer shows the fore-and-aft tilt, front tire angle and left-and-right tilt.

Surround Vision is available on Sierra AT4 and provides the driver with a bird’s-eye view through an overhead image on the infotainment screen. It can prove useful when slowly maneuvering in tight quarters, be it within a parking garage or out on a challenging trail.

All-new ProGrade Trailering System with Trailering App offers a connected, comprehensive suite of trailering technology that brings more confidence to the towing experience than ever before in a Sierra. Groundbreaking Cargo Box Capability and Materials

Debuting first on the 2019 Sierra Denali and SLT, the all-new Sierra AT4 also comes standard with the industry-first MultiPro Tailgate — the segment’s most innovative tailgate ever. The MultiPro Tailgate features six unique functions and positions, offering enhanced second-tier loading and load-stop solutions, a standing workstation mode and easier access to items in the box. Later in the model year, the 2019 Sierra AT4 will offer an available GMC exclusive and industry-first carbon fiber box — the CarbonPro — developed to increase the truck's durability, efficiency and functionality. It replaces the standard steel inner panels and floor with a lightweight, purpose-designed carbon fiber composite that offers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance, making it the most durable pickup box in the segment. The CarbonPro box combined with our MultiPro Tailgate makes the task of loading and unloading objects such as motorcycles or quads much easier than ever before. The CarbonPro box was designed specifically with three molded in wheel indents in the front bulkhead of the box to locate and secure the front tires. Thanks to added tie-down hooks located in the corners and center bulkhead, and new centralized LED lighting, the task of loading and securing motorcycles and bikes has never been easier. A 110V outlet in the rear routes power to the tools and supplies needed for a day at the track or on the trails. When it comes to the space and storage vital to truck customers, the 2019 Sierra AT4 delivers innovative solutions. The cargo boxes offer best-in-class cargo volume of 63 cubic feet (1,784 liters) on the short box and continues to be made of roll-formed, high-strength steel, yet a revised alloy offers 50 percent more strength than the current model.

Available GearOn accessory rails within the box allow for bike racks, kayak carriers and other accessories to be installed or adjusted quickly and easily. The rails’ integrated position makes cargo more accessible and frees up space in the rest of the box. The rear seat backs open to reveal two 10-liter rectangular storage spaces large enough for tablets, tie-down cords or other personal accessories, as well as a large 24-liter storage tray under the second-row seat that can secure all your gear while you’re on the go.



Sierra AT4 Performance

Sierra AT4 features new versions of the proven 6.2L and 5.3L V-8 engines along with all-new Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel engine. The available 6.2L and 3.0L engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 5.3L and 6.2L engines feature stop/start technology and new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate on one to eight cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power and efficiency. The GMC Sierra AT4 goes on sale this fall.

