#NYIAS: GREEN WIth Envy — We're Pretty Sure There's Many Jealous Automakers Jealous That Can't Produce An Interior Like The Porsche 911 GT3RS

If you've been searching for what is essentially a race car for the street, then there's really two options that will get you as close as possible.

First, you have the Ford GT and, second, you have the Porsche 911 GT3RS.

There's just one thing extra special with the Porsche, however. As far as I can tell, no one comes close to outfitting an interior like Porsche.

From the fully lined Alcantara dashboard to the Alcantara steering wheel to the Alcantara upholstered door panels to the 918-style sport seats that are carbon fiber-backed, it just oozes sex appeal for automotive enthusiasts. In its latest form, post refresh, though it's just going for broke.

That's because the show car is not only painted an extremely bright green on the outside, its interior benefits from the use of GREEN Alcantara inserts and matching green seat belts. Porsche is NOT playing it safe with its usual, safe color schemes.

And we love them for it.

All that said, scope out Porsche's handiwork, below.


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I would pass on the writing stitched into the headrest. The exterior of the car is screaming, I could do with some calm on the inside. A stamped Porsche crest would be ok.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2018 8:38:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

joneshamilton

Any automaker can produce that ghetto garbage, just visit a SEMA booth.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2018 8:47:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

