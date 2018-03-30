NYIAS: Genesis Turns Up The HEAT With Its All-new G70 — Should The 3-Series/A4/C-Class Rest Easy?

Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, has been very interesting to watch over the past handful of years.
Although we're sure there's going to be a lot of noise about the surprise halo car concept it brought to the 2018 New York Auto Show, we were a bit more concerned with the all-new production vehicle it displayed.
That's because we're a bit mixed over it.
New York Auto Show
Because of this, we wanted to consult the Spies for their thoughts. Given the tastes of our audience, we know we'll get the most real and straightforward commentary. So, let it rip.
The G70 is a sport sedan that's aiming to take on the biggest and best in this segment. This, of course, includes the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Also keep in mind the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q50 and Alfa Romeo Giulia.
So, what say you, Spies? Do the BIG guns have anything to worry about or should they kick back and rest easy? Also keep in mind that this segment's shoppers are very keen on branding and their peers' perspective.
