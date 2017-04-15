NYIAS: Get Better Acquainted With The Poor Man's Lincoln Navigator, The Ford Expedition, With These In-Person Pics

Our friends at Ford Motor Company had a busy show this year. Mostly this was due to the rather splashy debut of the all-new Lincoln Navigator.



But there was other stuff going on. Really!



New York Auto Show



One all-new vehicle ready to take on the full-size sport-utility vehicle market is the all-new Ford Expedition. This is the poor man's Lincoln Navigator. Largely inspired by the Ford F-150, it's apparent that this SUV makes no apologies for what lies beneath.



Given that we adore the F-150, however, this isn't necessarily a bad thing.



Having said that, we've got some excellent new pictures of the Expedition for you. So, have a peek and let us know what you think!





The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



New York Auto Show

























































