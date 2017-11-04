NYIAS: Get Your FIRST Look At The All-New Lexus LS500 F Sport — REAL-LIFE Snaps From The Pre-Show Party

Agent00R submitted on 4/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:40 PM
I remember, about seven or eight years ago, Agent 001 and I were walking one of the major auto show floors.
We were looking at a mix of sedans and sexy coupes. The sedans were rather staid. The coupes were bold. It was then that 001 turned to me and pointed at a sedan that had the silhouette of a bar of soap and simply asked "Why can it look like that," as he gestured to a sleek, sexy coupe. New York Auto ShowWell, that day has come, my friends. Seen here in fresh snaps from tonight, 001 captured the all-new flagship from Lexus. The LS500 is here and it's being seen for the first time in F Sport trim. Given that the company has to go up against the likes of M Sports and AMG lines, this is the edgiest take from Lexus so far. Stay tuned to more news from New York as the show gets under way starting tomorrow.The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I find it quite handsome.— MDarringer (View Profile)
The side profile is nice and kind of reminds me of a Kia Optima, but I have no idea why Lexus is still ruining their cars with that ugly monstrosity of a grille. In an attempt to go bold, Lexus went ugly instead which is unfortunate as I believe they make decent cars to drive.— bnilhome (View Profile)
Lexus needs to take a chill pill with all those curves. The front grille concept is a nightmare for the brand as each car/ SUV takes on different proportions and then trying to fit that crazy grill style in,some times in works, most times it doesnt as in all their SUV's . Overall the front end I'm sure will be on it's way out pretty soon as it is too overdesigned.— llaroo (View Profile)
