NYIAS: Get Your FIRST Look At The All-New Lexus LS500 F Sport — REAL-LIFE Snaps From The Pre-Show Party

I remember, about seven or eight years ago, Agent 001 and I were walking one of the major auto show floors. We were looking at a mix of sedans and sexy coupes.



The sedans were rather staid. The coupes were bold. It was then that 001 turned to me and pointed at a sedan that had the silhouette of a bar of soap and simply asked "Why can it look like that," as he gestured to a sleek, sexy coupe.



New York Auto Show



Well, that day has come, my friends.



Seen here in fresh snaps from tonight, 001 captured the all-new flagship from Lexus. The LS500 is here and it's being seen for the first time in F Sport trim. Given that the company has to go up against the likes of M Sports and AMG lines, this is the edgiest take from Lexus so far.



Stay tuned to more news from New York as the show gets under way starting tomorrow.





The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



