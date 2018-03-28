NYIAS: Getting More Intimate With The REFRESHED Mercedes-Maybach S650 — Does This Two-Tone V12 Have The Panache You'd Want?

One of my favorite vehicles on the market is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
It's just brilliant at, well, everything. Of course it doesn't come cheap but things done right typically do cost you a pretty penny.
But how does one improve upon an already great product? The three-pointed star figured it out with the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand.
10 inches longer over the standard S-Class, it provides a limo experience. Equipped with more features and some super geeky engineering — take, for example, the modified rear doors that have a better seal than the standard car — it's just another level up from an already impressive S.
Refreshed for the 2019 model year, now with vertical running lamellas and an optional two-tone paint job, the sub-brand is attempting to give the vehicle more flair. Personally, I prefer the more subdued, discreet take.
Having said that, we're curious about your thoughts, Spies! Do you dig the monotone version or this more flashy example of the Maybach?
As we have at least one frequenter at AutoSpies with an S650 on order, we know our users actually make moves on cars like this. Nothing aspirational here, folks.
