One of the Agents' favorite auto shows of the year is the New York Auto Show (NYIAS).
Why?Well, do I have to really explain? It's New York.New York Auto ShowAnd while I typically despise New York pretension, the reality is that the Big Apple has been keeping things interesting as Detroit fades and Los Angeles isn't exactly Earth shattering. Aside from the big European shows — Geneva and Frankfurt — it's clear there's a transition happening.That said, Agent 001 and I are on the ground here in the city that never sleeps. I can dig that phrase as I was up until two this morning preparing coverage for all of YOU. Our eye in the sky, Agent 009, is providing cover and the trio is looking forward to providing you with the best possible New York Auto Show coverage we can muster. Get a peek of our initial batch of photos. There's over 550 for you to peruse and there's going to be plenty more where that came from!Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for updates throughout the next 48 hours.New York Auto Show
