NYIAS: If You're Looking For The MOST EXPENSIVE Corner In NYC, This May Be It — Supercar OVERLOAD

If I am honest, there's no more annoying term, to me, than hypercar.
It just sounds so incredibly childish.
It's not like these things are moving at mach 3 for crying out loud. Really, it's just marketing lingo. But if there's one stand at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS) that's destined to be overwhelmed with mouthbreathers, it's the Manhattan Motorcars booth.
New York Auto Show
That's because this year it brought out the big guns.
This year it features not one, but two Koenigseggs, a Lamborghini Huracan racer, a Lamborghini Centenario and the Bugatti Chiron Sport.
If you were looking for decadence, boy, did you come to the right place.
