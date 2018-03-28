NYIAS: In The Crowded Small Crossover Segment Does The Cadillac XT4 Make Your List?

So far New York has dealt us a lot of surprises, but one of the underdogs of the show might just be the new Cadillac XT4 crossover. Caddy has always been good delivering big SUV's that take up a city block, but they are just getting into the bustling small crossover market.



We tend to think they have the styling right (for a Cadillac at least) and the features on paper certainly look good, but as we all know there is much more to it than that. On looks and paper alone does the new XT4 make your list when shopping for small crossover?



New York Auto Show





Here are a few features to refresh your memory and a link back to the original press release.



2019 Cadillac XT4 press release



KEY STANDARD AND AVAILABLE FEATURES (Premium Luxury and Sport content is in addition to or in place of Luxury content) XT4 LUXURY XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY XT4 SPORT STANDARD STANDARD STANDARD 18-in. 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish

LED headlamps and taillamps

Satin aluminum side glass moldings

Leatherette trim

8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats

Aluminum metallized interior decor

Rotary controller

Rear Park Assistiii

Teen Driveriii

Cadillac user experience

Four USB ports

60/40-split rear seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive Remote Start 18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish

Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Satin aluminum finish on roof rails

Leather seat surfaces

Ambient lighting

Wood or aluminum interior décor

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish

LED front turn signal and cornering lamps

Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses

Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails

Body-color door handles

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Leatherette trim with sport accents

Ambient lighting

Carbon fiber or wood interior décor

Sport steering wheel and pedals

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate AVAILABLE AVAILABLE AVAILABLE Sunroof and roof rails

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Luxury wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Sport wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package

Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control



















































