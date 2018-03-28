NYIAS: In The Crowded Small Crossover Segment Does The Cadillac XT4 Make Your List?

So far New York has dealt us a lot of surprises, but one of the underdogs of the show might just be the new Cadillac XT4 crossover.
Caddy has always been good delivering big SUV's that take up a city block, but they are just getting into the bustling small crossover market.
We tend to think they have the styling right (for a Cadillac at least) and the features on paper certainly look good, but as we all know there is much more to it than that. On looks and paper alone does the new XT4 make your list when shopping for small crossover?
New York Auto Show
Here are a few features to refresh your memory and a link back to the original press release.
2019 Cadillac XT4 press release
KEY STANDARD AND AVAILABLE FEATURES (Premium Luxury and Sport content is in addition to or in place of Luxury content)
|XT4 LUXURY
|
XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY
|
XT4 SPORT
|
STANDARD
|
STANDARD
|
STANDARD
|
18-in. 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish
LED headlamps and taillamps
Satin aluminum side glass moldings
Leatherette trim
8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats
Aluminum metallized interior decor
Rotary controller
Rear Park Assistiii
Teen Driveriii
Cadillac user experience
Four USB ports
60/40-split rear seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Adaptive Remote Start
|
18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish
Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents
Front and Rear Park Assistiii
Power-folding outside mirrors
Satin aluminum finish on roof rails
Leather seat surfaces
Ambient lighting
Wood or aluminum interior décor
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
Safety Alert Seatiii
Auto-dimming inside mirror
Driver’s seat memory
Power liftgate
|
18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish
LED front turn signal and cornering lamps
Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses
Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails
Body-color door handles
Front and Rear Park Assistiii
Power-folding outside mirrors
Leatherette trim with sport accents
Ambient lighting
Carbon fiber or wood interior décor
Sport steering wheel and pedals
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
Safety Alert Seatiii
Auto-dimming inside mirror
Driver’s seat memory
Power liftgate
|
AVAILABLE
|
AVAILABLE
|
AVAILABLE
|
Sunroof and roof rails
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
|
Sunroof
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
Comfort and Convenience package
20-inch Luxury wheels
Driver Awareness Package
Visibility Package
Driver Assist Package
Technology Package
Sunroof
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
Comfort and Convenience package
20-inch Sport wheels
Driver Awareness Package
Visibility Package
Driver Assist Package
Technology Package
Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control
New York Auto Show