NYIAS: Is The I-Pace's Interior Good Enough That Waymo Should To List It As A Job Perk?

That new Jaguar I-Pace looks awfully good, but if you think it will be a rarity on the street you might want to hold that thought.

  Google's self driving divison Waymo just inked a deal for 20,000 of these in the next 2 years, so in some cities they will be common place.

It's hard to argue the exterior styling but is that interior up to spec and will it promise to keep all those co-pilots engaged with the activities at hand?  If you are like us you may be scouring the Waymo job ads so you can sit in one every day.

