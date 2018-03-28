NYIAS: Is The I-Pace's Interior Good Enough That Waymo Should To List It As A Job Perk?

That new Jaguar I-Pace looks awfully good, but if you think it will be a rarity on the street you might want to hold that thought. Google's self driving divison Waymo just inked a deal for 20,000 of these in the next 2 years, so in some cities they will be common place.



It's hard to argue the exterior styling but is that interior up to spec and will it promise to keep all those co-pilots engaged with the activities at hand? If you are like us you may be scouring the Waymo job ads so you can sit in one every day.



New York Auto Show

















































































