NYIAS: Is The Range Rover Velar's Interior A TRIBUTE To All Things British? BEST REAL-LIFE Pics Here!

Seen by the Agents at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) for the first time, the all-new Land Rover Range Rover Velar is something to behold. Well, not so much the outside.



Not to entirely dismiss its exterior, the Velar looks largely like, well, other Range Rovers. Sure some of its lines and details are streamlined, but it is far from revolutionary.



If you're looking for something a bit more spicy then you've got to take a peek at what's going on inside the vehicle. That's because this is clearly where Land Rover's engineers and design team spent a greater deal of their time.



In fact, it seems to be an ode to Britain.



Note the tweed-like upholstery? How about the Union Jack perforation into the leather seating? How about the patterned dash? All in, it looks like a lovely place to be as it takes one step in evolution for the Range Rover brand.



The really cool stuff can be found in the Velar's technology. Check out the large center screen and the center console that has touch-sensitive switchgear — there's a reason why there's so many smudges on that console, folks.



What do you make of this cockpit, Spies? Are you giving it two thumbs UP or DOWN?





