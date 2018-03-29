#NYIAS: Jaguar Already Toying With A High Performance SVR Version Of The I-Pace

The new Jaguar F-Pace SVR is the star at the brand’s stand in New York this week, but apparently the automaker is cooking up even more high-performance offerings for the future.

According to a new report from Autocar, the British manufacturer is currently evaluating an SVR version of the I-Pace as a way to maintain its advantage of launching an all-electric SUV before its rivals.

Speaking to the publication in the Big Apple, Hanno Kirner, Jaguar Land Rover’s director of corporate and strategy, and also head of the SVO division, declared that Jaguar is seriously interested in expanding its SVR portfolio with the addition of the I-Pace.

