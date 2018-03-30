Although there was a lot of conversation around Jaguar's all-new I-PACE and the company's budding partnership with Waymo, there's still some fire in the oven. We know this because another SVR vehicle was dropped at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS).



That would be the all-new, F-PACE SVR.



As tends to be standard operating procedure with any SVR product, that means Jaguar's team equipped the F-PACE with its storied 5.0-liter supercharged V8 good for 550 horsepower. And, of course, it received all the usual treatments: All-new, more aggressive styling, a big brake kit, an upgraded interior with better bolstered seating and we're betting an exhaust that will make plenty of pops and bangs.



It's simply the JLR way.



As of now there hasn't been a date provided when it will hit the streets or how many will be produced but as the press release states, you should head to the company's website to register your interest if you're feeling it.





Jaguar's press release follows:



THE JAGUAR F-PACE SVR: SPORTSCAR PERFORMANCE, SUV DESIGN The Jaguar F-PACE, 2017 World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year, gets the SVR treatment to make it the fastest and most powerful F-PACE yet, with an enhanced chassis and aerodynamics for maximum driver reward in all conditions

Supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine developing 550PS and 680Nm of torque

0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds (0-60mph in 4.1 seconds) with a top speed of 283km/h (176mph)

SVR aerodynamic package features unique front and rear bumpers, lower body sides and rear flip spoiler to enhance cooling, reduce lift and drag and aid high-speed stability

SVR-tuned chassis features uprated dampers with front and rear spring rates increased by 30/10 per cent respectively

Lightweight 21- and optional 22-inch forged wheels with differential width from front to rear to improve handling and traction

Rear Electronic Active Differential for optimised traction and dynamics

Uprated brakes feature 395/396mm front/rear two-piece discs

Variable Valve Active exhaust delivers powerful Jaguar SVR soundtrack, is 6.6kg lighter and aids performance by reducing back pressure

Slimline sports seats in the front and rear with signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo

Sports Shift Selector replaces rotary selector, SVR steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters

Bespoke calibrations for Quickshift transmission, Electric Power Assisted Steering, Adaptive Dynamics, Torque Vectoring, Dynamic Stability Control and All-Wheel Drive systems

Priced from £74,835 OTR in the UK, F-PACE SVR is available to order from summer 2018 Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), with a 44% uplift in power, the F-PACE SVR’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine produces 550PS and 680Nm, enabling it to reach 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds (0-60mph in 4.1 seconds) with a top speed of 283km/h (176mph). The F-PACE SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance. Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-PACE and SVR names. Mike Cross

Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar Land Rover Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheelarches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart. An exclusive SVR bonnet features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay and provide visual evidence of the SVR’s dynamic intent.



At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle. The uprated chassis has progressive front and rear springs that are 30 and 10 per cent stiffer respectively and incorporate an anti-roll bar specification that contributes to a 5% reduction in body roll. New, lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to the uprated larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs. The brake discs feature an advanced two piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight, further contributing to the SVR’s agile handling.F-PACE SVR also features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System. This provides a charismatic soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability as the active system allows increased gas flow. The SVR exhaust is 6.6kg lighter than the standard F-PACE system.



The first F-PACE to utilise Jaguar’s rear Electronic Active Differential (EAD), F-PACE SVR features a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, each calibrated especially for the task. The torque on-demand All-Wheel Drive system’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology has been optimised to maximise the benefit of the EAD, while the software for the Adaptive Dynamics suspension, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and Dynamic Driving Mode are all bespoke to SVR. Engaging Dynamic mode initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response for a more engaging driving experience in all conditions. Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. In addition, unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel features tactile aluminium paddle shifters. For all its performance, the SVR retains the practicality and versatility inherent to the PACE family, with its 650-litre loadspace (with rear seats up) unaffected by its enhanced performance. Jaguar’s SUV keeps passengers connected and entertained on the move with 4G WiFi for up to eight devices and is also equipped with the advanced Touch Pro infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster. Four interior colour themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high performance personality; Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet and Jet with Light Oyster stitching. Drawing on Jaguar Land Rover’s extensive all-terrain expertise, the F-PACE SVR features a host of advanced technologies to ensure superb all-surface performance. All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, All Surface Progress Control and Adaptive Surface Response ensure the SUV can handle conditions in all weathers. Customers can register their interest at www.jaguar.com and select ‘Keep me informed’ to find out more information or click the ‘I Want One’ button to be contacted by their nearest retailer.





