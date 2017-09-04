NYIAS: Jeep Drops The Hammer — FIRST Pictures And Intel On The All-New SRT Trackhawk Is Revealed

Agent00R submitted on 4/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:06:34 PM
In the sport-utility vehicle game, there's been a bit of a power struggle.
Kind of like muscle cars, the pursuit of ponies has been an interesting one.That's because companies like BMW and Mercedes have pumped up their run-of-the-mill SUVs with upwards of 600 horsepower. But, that's going to get nullified today.New York Auto Show previewAs expected, Jeep has given the Grand Cherokee its remarkable FCA Hellcat motor. That means it will be propelled by a supercharged V8 good for over 700 horsepower.While Jeep has not released any official information via the media site, reports are indicating that zero to 60 will happen in 3.5 seconds. Mated to this magnificent motor is an eight-speed automatic said to shift in 160 milliseconds.As of now official pricing information is unknown; however, we're thinking the $75,000-80,000 mark is appropriate. Word on the street suggests the first batch will arrive in Q4 2017. Stay tuned to more news related to the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS).The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show preview
