NYIAS: LEAKED! Japanese Rag EXPOSES The All-new, 2019 Subaru Forester BEFORE Its Big Apple Debut

Although I am fairly confident that our audience here at AutoSpies aren't exactly following Subaru's every move, the reality is that the company has made significant headway in recent years. Audi and Subaru have effectively convinced every buyer that in order to be safe they NEED all-wheel drive.



And now every manufacturer has essentially been forced into offering AWD as an option thanks to Quattro and Symmetrical All-wheel Drive.



New York Auto Show Preview



Debuting at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) will be the all-new, 2019 Subaru Forester. And, judging from the two leaked images provided by a Japanese automotive publication, it's not going to be a revolutionary move.



This is a toughie because we know buyers are looking for vehicles with presence but I think given the typical Subaru buyer, it shouldn't harm this nameplate's very clear, upward sales trajectory.



We think it's safe to say the 2019 Forester will benefit from a four-cylinder Boxer motor and will feature AWD.





