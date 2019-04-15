NYIAS: LEAKED! The Next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS Gets Unveiled In These EXPOSED Pics

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:31 AM
Welp, that was fast.
With several days before the kick off of the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), the latest from the three-pointed star has been exposed before its official reveal. That's right, Spies. You're getting your first look at the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.2019 New York Auto Show PreviewAs noted in a previous thread the GLS is a go-to for many folks with kids in the suburbs. And, with good reason.It boasts Mercedes' class-leading technology, space in all directions and three rows of seating. From the first batch of pictures, it's very clear that the GLS will echo the GLE, both inside and out. The body is awfully similar but stretched, and the interior looks damn near identical with exception of the strategically added leather on the lower dash and grab handles located on the center console. Take a peek below and weigh in. What are YOUR first impressions?2019 New York Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R
Hmm, this or the X7. What I am personally seeing is that BMW and Mercedes have chosen create similar cars but with very similar personalities.. I say BMW has become more Mercedes like with the ride and looks whereas Mercedes has become more progressively stylish while preserving their ride quality with better handling than some of the BMWs depending on which models... Its getting too mundane and boring.. Remember the 80s and 90s? When the BMW and Mercedes where very different in characters and you can pick which you prefer without all that confusion?— snowboard7
