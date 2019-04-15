NYIAS: LEAKED! The Next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS Gets Unveiled In These EXPOSED Pics

Welp, that was fast.



With several days before the kick off of the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), the latest from the three-pointed star has been exposed before its official reveal. That's right, Spies. You're getting your first look at the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.



2019 New York Auto Show Preview



As noted in a previous thread the GLS is a go-to for many folks with kids in the suburbs. And, with good reason.



It boasts Mercedes' class-leading technology, space in all directions and three rows of seating.



From the first batch of pictures, it's very clear that the GLS will echo the GLE, both inside and out. The body is awfully similar but stretched, and the interior looks damn near identical with exception of the strategically added leather on the lower dash and grab handles located on the center console.



Take a peek below and weigh in. What are YOUR first impressions?





