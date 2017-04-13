NYIAS: LIVE From New York! BEST Real-Life Pics Of The All-New Genesis GV80 Concept

Making its worldwide debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) was the Genesis GV80 Concept. As Genesis has properly separated itself from the Hyundai brand a la Toyota and Lexus, we're thinking there may be some room for this brand to run now.



The "H" icon on the back of the last-gen Equus and Genesis sedan wasn't doing the nameplates any favors. When I had seat time in the all-new G90 I was asked three times "Is that a Bentley?" Seriously.



From what I recall, this is the brand's first sport-utility vehicle concept. Now, if the Korean automaker gets it right this may be a significant source of growth for Genesis.



Just look at Lexus and the success it has had with the RX. Imagine if Genesis used that as their playbook in this market where luxury buyers prefer SUVs.



That said, we're posting our first batch of pictures for you to tell us what you think. Are YOU a fan of the GV80? What do you like? What don't you like? We're pretty sure we don't have to ask at this point but better to be safe than sorry.



