NYIAS: Land Rover's All-New Range Rover Velar Makes An Appearance In The Empire State

When you think of a brand that has seen a tremendous amount of success in recent years, it's pretty hard to overlook the likes of Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover. Why, you ask? Well, it's simple.



This is a company selling luxury sport-utility vehicles — before they were all the craze — at exorbitant prices without any problem moving units. Strictly speaking as a businessman, it's exactly what you want.



New York Auto Show



So, why add another product? I like to think it's because Land Rover knows it can.



Called the Velar it's ushering in a more sleek era for Range Rover. According to the company it will slot in the position above the Evoque but below the Range Rover Sport. Certainly an interesting spot to call home as that should square up nicely with the likes of the Porsche Macan, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. At least, I think.



That said, have a look at the snaps Agent 001 captured of the latest Range Rover in the flesh.



Fun fact: The rearview camera has a dedicated cleaner/washer so it can keep the camera clear in off-roading situations — that's what that "nipple" is there for.





