In a rather brief press release issued yesterday, Land Rover's premium arm, Range Rover, introduced the world to an all-new sport-utility vehicle.
Called the Velar, it will be the fourth model that's a part of the Range Rover lineup.
So, what's that mean, exactly?
According to Land Rover, the Velar will slot in the Range Rover portfolio in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. That's where the "white space" is, according to the company.
If you ask us, it seems like it's another way to go after the market share being eaten up by more provocatively designed vehicles in form of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.
From what we've seen in spy shots, the vehicle is lower, wider and more sleek than other Range Rover products. But, that's not saying much. I wouldn't call it a four-door coupe and it is still a Range Rover — it will be boxy.
That said, stay tuned to the 2017 New York Auto Show for the full reveal.
Land Rover's press release follows:
INTRODUCING THE RANGE ROVER VELAR
21 February 2017
New addition to the Range Rover family, filling the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport
- ‘Velar’ name derived from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969
- World premiere on March 1, 2017; US debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show
(MAHWAH, N.J.) – February 21, 2017 - In 1970 Land Rover launched the original Range Rover. Almost half a century later that spirit of innovation continues with the introduction of the fourth member of the Range Rover family, to be unveiled on March 1, 2017.
Elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and all-new consumer technologies are the hallmarks of the new Range Rover Velar.
Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”
Refined for every occasion and for various terrains, the Range Rover Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go Above and Beyond.
The origin of the Velar name (pronounced vel-ar) dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the Sixties: the pioneers of the luxury SUV landscape.
When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rover vehicles, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin ‘velare’ meaning to veil or cover.
Full details of the Range Rover Velar will be announced on March 1, 2017.