NYIAS: Let The Judgment Commence! Infiniti Drops The Sheet On its All-New QX80 Monograph Concept

Only days ago we got our first glimpse at the all-new Infiniti QX80 Monograph. If you have no idea what I am writing about, it's Infiniti's all-new, full-size sport-utility vehicle.



The only difference is that this one doesn't look so whale-like.



Using the company's all-new design language, the full-size Infiniti looks a bit more taut and a bit more tasteful. At least to my eyes.



That said, get an eyeful of the QX80 in the studio shots below. We'll be bringing you real-life pics as soon as we can.





Infiniti's press release follows:



INFINITI QX80 Monograph: a design study exploring 'upscale luxury' with commanding presence

QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design

New design study signals INFINITI's intention to evolve its presence in the large SUV segment

"Monograph" – a detailed study into a single area of expertise NEW YORK – INFINITI has unveiled the QX80 Monograph, a new design study exploring upscale luxury and signaling INFINITI's intention to further develop its standing in the large SUV segment. The QX80 Monograph combines luxury with a commanding presence, and demonstrates the high levels of space and utility for which the QX80 production car is renowned. It illustrates how the design of INFINITI's large SUV could evolve in future. Originating at INFINITI's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, and unveiled for the first time in New York, the QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design. "The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design. QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future INFINITI offering in the luxury SUV segment." Roland Krueger, President, INFINITI

The ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design Hints at a forward-looking new design for INFINITI's large SUV

Applies INFINITI's latest signature design cues on a new scale "The QX80 Monograph provides the opportunity to reimagine INFINITI's signature design DNA on a totally different scale. We sculpted our body pure, straight and horizontal, the muscularity both brute and sensual; part Rodin's Thinker, part Michelangelo. INFINITI 'carrozzeria' used svelte satin copper skin, set off by an ultra-powerful double arch grille with abstract structural mesh, distinctive and focused human eye signature headlamp, and iconic fender vent. Our designers continue to impress by finding new avenues for INFINITI artistry." Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design The QX80 Monograph hints at a forward-looking new design for INFINITI's flagship large SUV. The concept applies the brand's latest design language in a sculptural and artistic way, incorporating a mix of geometric and organic shapes to combine power with elegance, creating a commanding and sophisticated presence. The QX80 Monograph is over five meters long, almost two meters tall (including roof rails), and more than two meters wide (door mirrors folded). It appears longer thanks to defined character lines, in particular the strong, straight shoulder line that runs from the grille all the way to the rear of the car. The headlamps extend into thin lights that wrap around the front corners of the hood and run along the wings, for a unique light signature from the front and in profile. The light bars running along the front wings end in sculptured rear-view cameras at the leading edge of the two front doors. The face of the QX80 Monograph appears more powerful and purposeful, with large, functional fender vents delivering more air to the engine, flanking an aluminum chin guard. Enhancing its SUV credentials, an underbody cover runs the length of the floor, protecting the car's undersides and aiding aerodynamic performance. A thin strip of aluminum below the grille emphasizes the car's width and incorporates razor-sharp LED fog-lamps at each end for a modern, high-tech appearance. At the rear, defined horizontal lines highlight the car's wide and powerful aura. The appearance of the sharper, thinner tail-lamps are mirrored in the wide twin exhausts, which feature a gloss-black aerofoil in between to encourage smoother air flow off the back of the car. The doors open to reveal an integrated, brushed aluminum sill step to ease ingress and egress, while vents aft of the front and rear wheels provide a further distinctive metallic accent to the design. These vents could also perform a valuable aerodynamic function, evacuating turbulent and drag-inducing air from the wheel arches. The QX80 Monograph's design details express INFINITI's approach to high quality, high precision car manufacturing. Notably, the QX80 Monograph's blacked-out A-pillar sits flush with the side windows and windscreen, while the pop-out door handles are also flush with the bodywork. These elements give a cleaner appearance and help to minimize drag and wind noise. Unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements are taken from the company's latest concept and production vehicles. QX80 Monograph features the latest incarnation of INFINITI's hallmark "human-eye" headlamps, raised high up in the front of the car, as well as slimmer, sharper rear combination lamps. The unique piano key design of the head- and tail-lamps enables individual LED elements to light up independently, providing an artistic application of the latest adaptive lighting technology. The new interpretation of INFINITI's double-arch grille is taller and wider, giving it a powerful new face, while a new grille mesh suggests a highly sculptural and technical form. The new mesh adds greater visual depth with a series of individual sculptures that appear linked together in a lattice. The crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped, its sharper and higher trailing edge enhancing the horizontal aspect of the QX80 Monograph's upper body. The QX80 Monograph features a frosted-effect paint finish, following positive feedback from recent INFINITI concepts completed with a similar effect. The desaturated color and satin-like surface each suggest an unusual treatment of the metal beneath, providing a textured contrast to the gloss chrome and brushed aluminum elements around the concept. Straight-spoke, two-tone wheels – 24 inches in diameter – are finished in chromium black with contrasting brushed copper elements. The outer edges of the wheels overlap the tires, presenting the appearance of a 26-inch wheel and low profile tires to complement the scale of the QX80 Monograph. "Earlier INFINITI show cars have started conversations with our customers, which gives us the chance to talk about the brand's future direction. We have listened to our customers to discover their expectations for a large SUV from INFINITI in 2017 and beyond. The QX80 Monograph illustrates how INFINITI's 'powerful elegance' design language could be used to develop our luxury SUVs in future." Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design Evolving INFINITI's presence in the luxury SUV segment INFINITI QX80 Monograph: a modern interpretation of luxury SUV design "The QX80 Monograph is an exploration of how we plan to take a step forward in the large SUV segment. This is an important initiative for INFINITI, as the QX80 is popular with buyers in a number of markets – particularly in North America and the Middle East." Francois Bancon, Vice President, Global Product Strategy, INFINITI The INFINITI QX80 Monograph is a forward-looking interpretation of the QX80's exterior design, offering the size, utility and luxury appeal expected of cars in this segment. As the brand's largest SUV, the QX80 makes an important statement for INFINITI, combining supreme space and utility with luxury and sophistication. INFINITI's full-size SUV serves as a private jet for the road; it meets the uncompromising needs of a target buyer who wants for nothing. "Monograph" – a focused and detailed study QX80 Monograph represents a focused examination of a singular theme – exterior design in the luxury SUV segment INFINITI defines a "monograph" as a detailed study into a single area of expertise. In this context, the INFINITI QX80 Monograph is a detailed examination of how the exterior design of the QX80 may evolve in the future. The QX80 Monograph is the first model from the brand to bear the "Monograph" nomenclature. Monograph studies explore ways INFINITI can develop specific elements of its cars.

