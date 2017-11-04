#NYIAS: Lexus Adds Sport To The LS500 F But Forgets The Bump In Power To Match The Look

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:38:23 PM

2 user comments | Views : 742 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carmagazine.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

carmagazine.co.uk/Pages/Templates/Manufacturer/Manufacturer.aspx?id=12273">Lexus has chosen the 2017 New York International Auto Show to show the new LS 500 F Sport for the first time.

It's a go-faster, more dynamic version of the latest LS limousine that was unveiled at the Detroit show in January 2017. Lexus claims it ‘delivers the most engaging driving experience of any LS yet.’ Which, if we were to be cruel, isn’t necessarily setting the bar high, but nonetheless sounds promising.

The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

New York Auto Show



Read Article


#NYIAS: Lexus Adds Sport To The LS500 F But Forgets The Bump In Power To Match The Look

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Something just occurred to me: That Lexus picture looks like someone took a normal car and applied the Photoshop "pinch" effect, and not in a nice way. Picture someone using their thumb and forefinger on each headlight of a clay model, and then squeezing together.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 3:32:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

This is the F-Sport, not the LS-F. There is no power bump for F-Sport packages

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 3:48:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]