#NYIAS: Lexus Adds Sport To The LS500 F But Forgets The Bump In Power To Match The Look

Lexus has chosen the 2017 New York International Auto Show to show the new LS 500 F Sport for the first time.

It's a go-faster, more dynamic version of the latest LS limousine that was unveiled at the Detroit show in January 2017. Lexus claims it ‘delivers the most engaging driving experience of any LS yet.’ Which, if we were to be cruel, isn’t necessarily setting the bar high, but nonetheless sounds promising.



New York Auto Show