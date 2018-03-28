NYIAS: Lincoln Blows The Roof OFF BEFORE The Show Starts With The All-new Aviator — BEST Real-Life Snaps HERE!

Agent00R submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:11:22 AM
1 user comments | Views : 288 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Here we go again! Certain manufacturers have a knack for making a lasting impression on certain auto shows within the circuit.
Over the past several years, it seems that Lincoln has made a point to make the New York Auto Show a place it makes a splash. For 2018, it may just have done it again.New York Auto ShowThat's because the 2018 show will serve as the launching pad for the all-new Lincoln Aviator. And while some commenters may have been rather dismissive of Lincoln's all-new sport-utility vehicle, boy, they gotta get a load of this all-new SUV. Looking way sexier than the last Aviator I remember seeing — which was merely a slightly altered Ford Explorer — this all-new vehicle has way more panache.In fact, Agent 001 and have talked about it briefly and we both think it's got the same verve as the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. That's not bad company to be associated with given that Range Rover is this must have suburban accessory. That said, take a peek below and judge for yourself. 001 snapped some killer pics of the all-new Lincoln and we're only getting started, Spies!Keep your browsers locked to AutoSpies.com for the latest!New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
I am surprisingly pleased and intrigued by this. Will be priced around the Q7? It needs to be priced at the MDX/QX60 level. Lincoln could have a serious contender here, beating Cadillac to the punch for a 7-seat (or maybe 8-seat) crossover. — cidflekken (View Profile)
I am surprisingly pleased and intrigued by this. Will be priced around the Q7? It needs to be priced at the MDX/QX60 level. Lincoln could have a serious contender here, beating Cadillac to the punch for a 7-seat (or maybe 8-seat) crossover.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 12:16:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news