#NYIAS: MORE LEAKS! Even More Pictures Of The All-new Mercedes GLS — Does This Change...ANYTHING?

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:17:41 PM

2 user comments | Views : 418 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last night was an interesting one.

That's because pictures of the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class leaked before its reveal.

We LOVE when that happens.

2019 New York Auto Show Preview

But, in all honesty, the first batch weren't brilliant. They were low quality shots and only showed limited colors/angles. This new batch, however, gives us a better idea.

Of course we're still waiting to see more and when Agent 001 gets on the scene it'll be an entirely different story. Having said that, this second batch is the latest.

So, does this change ANYTHING since you first saw the all-new GLS?


2019 New York Auto Show Preview



























#NYIAS: MORE LEAKS! Even More Pictures Of The All-new Mercedes GLS — Does This Change...ANYTHING?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

I see some QX80 from the rear 3/4 shot

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 4/15/2019 11:37:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

One thing has been clarified - if you buy the cheapo one with the 19" rims and choose a drab color, such as black - people might think you are driving a Honda Pilot.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/15/2019 11:38:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]