NYIAS: MORE Snaps Of The All-New, 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport — So, What Do YOU Think?

Making news at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) was the all-new, 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport.
Some would say for the right reasons, others would argue the other way.From my perspective, this is something we've been looking for a long time.New York Auto Show**Read the FULL details on the 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport HERE!As I noted in a previous thread on the LS F Sport, we've been wondering when an automaker would be bold enough to give a full-size luxury sedan the styling of a slinky, sexy coupe. Well, it's happening with the all-new Lexus LS. And, it even carries into what's going on underneath the body. That's because it is essentially an elongated LC chassis. Having just driven the LC I can say with confidence that there's very good things in store for the all-new LS. Having said that, I wanted to provide the Spies with an all-new set of pics to get some more impressions. So, what do YOU think?The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
