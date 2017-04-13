#NYIAS: MORE Snaps Of The All-New, 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport — So, What Do YOU Think?

Making news at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) was the all-new, 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport.

Some would say for the right reasons, others would argue the other way.

From my perspective, this is something we've been looking for a long time.

**Read the FULL details on the 2018 Lexus LS500 F Sport HERE!

As I noted in a previous thread on the LS F Sport, we've been wondering when an automaker would be bold enough to give a full-size luxury sedan the styling of a slinky, sexy coupe. Well, it's happening with the all-new Lexus LS.

And, it even carries into what's going on underneath the body. That's because it is essentially an elongated LC chassis. Having just driven the LC I can say with confidence that there's very good things in store for the all-new LS.

Having said that, I wanted to provide the Spies with an all-new set of pics to get some more impressions. So, what do YOU think?


