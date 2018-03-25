NYIAS: Mercedes-AMG Introduces The REFRESHED, 2019 C43 For New York — Can YOU Track The Changes?

The C-Class now joins the fray with updates for the 2019 model year.



Originally called the C400, then changed to the C450, it now lives on as the Mercedes-AMG C43. The three-pointed star sure does know how to create a mess with its nomenclature but this isn't something we're surprised about. That's because all manufacturers seem to be struggling with keeping things straight.



That said, full details are below about the latest changes to the Mercedes-AMG C43.



But can YOU spot the changes from the 2018 model year vehicle to the 2019 MY?





Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet Extensive update for the two-door performance models

Following the launch of the newly redesigned Sedan, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet are set to receive their own extensive updates. Shared visual features are the twin-louver AMG radiator grille, muscular front bumper and new rear bumper with round twin tailpipe trim elements. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit with distinctive AMG displays and the new generation of steering wheels. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine now delivers 385 hp, an increase of 23 hp. Together with the fast-reacting AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9- speed sport transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it has been possible to further enhance the driving dynamics and agility. The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018. "With the new C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the performance world of Mercedes-AMG," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. With a host of carefully coordinated measures, the developers at AMG have further improved the driving dynamics. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 engine now delivers 385 hp, 23 hp more than before. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available in a broad engine speed band from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. The new C 43 Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds (est.), while the Cabriolet does the same in 4.6 seconds (est.); both improveme on the 2018 model by 0.1 second (est.). The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. Sporty and distinctive: the exterior design The exterior of the C 43 Coupe and Cabriolet is considerably more expressive, even more strongly identifying the new models as members of the family. New distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvers in matte Iridium Silver and the powerfully sculpted front bumper with additional flics. The side air curtains in the front bumper help with optimum guidance of the front airstream. The attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on the front splitter are finished in silver chrome. When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side skirts plus new, aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels. Their specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been optimized in the wind tunnel help to improve air flow around the wheels and thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. As part of this the developers aimed for the optimum combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, together with maximum performance and reduced fuel consumption. The rear view also conveys a sense of sporty aesthetics with two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper with side air outlet look and the significantly more expressive diffuser improve the air flow at the rear. The spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted in the vehicle color. The optional AMG Performance Studio Package creates highlights which are even sportier: the more expressive front splitter, standard-fit spoiler lip, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in high- gloss black. The AMG Night Package contains black elements such as the exterior-mirror housings, shoulder lines, window weather strips, front splitter trim strip and tailpipe trim. Sporty look with model-specific details: the interior design Sporty materials such as leather, DINAMICA microfiber and aluminum in a high-quality finish continue the theme of the expressive exterior in the interior. The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. The Performance Seats additionally lend the interior an even more distinctive character with their racing look. They are heated and, in conjunction with leather upholstery, also climate-controlled in three stages. In all C-Class Cabriolet models in the US market, the seats also come standard with AIRSCARF neck-level heating. The standard upholstery in MB-Tex/DINAMICA microfiber in black with red topstitching underscores the dynamic driving character. Matching the seat design, the door center panels and dashboard are finished in MB-Tex leather with red topstitching. Aluminum sports pedals with black studs, trim elements in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and aluminum, black roof liner and red seat belts create further sporty highlights. Comprehensive individualization options Optionally available is a comprehensive choice of individualization options. With regard to trim, the range includes trim in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and Aluminum, Natural Grain Line Walnut Wood, Dark Brown Linden Wood, Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood, AMG Carbon Fiber and Aluminum, and AMG Silver Fiber Glass and Aluminum. In terms of upholstery, optionally available is leather in Black, Black with red topstitching, Cranberry Red/Black, Magma Grey/Black, Saddle Brown/Black and Porcelain/Black (C 43 coupe only). Interior with innovative display concept and operating system Whether with touchpad and Controller, Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel or via voice entry: the operating system of the C 43 is just as versatile as it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible in this sporty environment. Just as flexible is the display of the optional, fully digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to life with the three AMG-specific display styles of "Classic," "Progressive" or "Sport." A host of additional AMG information Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to call up a host of additional information, such as Warm-up, Setup, G-Force, Race Timer or Engine Data, to make the driving experience even sportier. In addition, there is a digital indication of the current speed and selected gear. The manual transmission mode is identified by a yellow "M" and a prompt to shift up when reaching maximum engine speed, a touch inspired by the world of Formula 1.The visualizations in the central media display likewise enable further vehicle functions to be experienced even better, for example with animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems. New generation of AMG steering wheels Extremely sporty design, a grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and intuitive operation are the key attributes of the new AMG steering wheel in Nappa leather, which comes as standard equipment. It has a flattened bottom section and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanized steering wheel gearshift paddles support a sporty driving style with manual gear shifting. As an option it is also available in Nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber and also in Nappa leather with trim in black piano lacquer. The built-in Touch Control Buttons are a new feature. These can be used to control the functions of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by means of horizontal and vertical swiping movements of the finger. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the cruise control are adjusted in the control panels on the left. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and other functions of the multimedia system. Well-proven and powerful: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine The AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo engine boasts a high power output combined with low fuel consumption and emissions. The high power output comes courtesy of separate, larger turbochargers and 16 psi of boost pressure, among other things. Installed close to the engine, the two turbochargers are especially spontaneous in their response. The AMG power unit can be identified by the engine cover with red aluminum insert and AMG lettering. AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission with shorter shift times The C 43 makes use of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission, which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for a dynamic driving experience. This has a model-specific software application to achieve very short shift times. The multiple downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes moving off occurs in first gear in order to always guarantee a dynamic driving experience. "Manual" mode can be selected using a separate button in the center console. The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can now change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up when the engine speed reaches the limit. Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT With the proven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Eco,” "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual," the characteristics of the C 43 can be customized at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically on demand. Rear-biased and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent. This configuration provides for enhanced driving dynamics and higher lateral acceleration on the road as well as improved traction when accelerating. The single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is flange-mounted to the transmission as a separate system. This add-on solution makes it easier to modify the torque split for each particular model, thus allowing even more individual characteristics for the respective model series. Its compact design means that it does not entail any space restrictions for passengers or luggage. With adaptive adjustable damping: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension With its adjustable, electronically controlled damping system, the AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension of the C 43 provides both sporty driving dynamics and high comfort on long journeys. The basis for this is formed by the 4-link front axle and independent multilink rear suspension. The AMG-specific kinematics and elastokinematics with newly developed components result in very high camber stability when cornering at speed. The axial brake connection on the front axle supports the agile and precise handling. The adaptive adjustable damping comes as standard. This fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the basis of a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example. Via a switch on the center console, the driver can select between three different sets of damper characteristics, namely "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+," and thus individually influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable to sporty. Direct and with clear feedback: The AMG speed-sensitive steering The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The steering servo assistance depends on the selected suspension setting. In "Sport" mode, more feedback is conveyed about the driving conditions. Data logger for use on the race track: AMG Track Pace As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race tracks, AMG Track Pace provides a significantly extended and even more precise scope of functions and can be ordered as an option in combination with the COMAND infotainment system. If this function is enabled, over 80 vehicle-specific sets of data (e.g. speed, acceleration) are recorded ten times per second. On top of this there are displays of lap and sector times and also the respective difference for a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether he/she is currently faster or slower than the best time. The data make it possible to analyze and improve the driver's skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile) can be measured and saved. Thanks to a new developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG Track Pace even detects when the circuit is departed from or shortened. Alongside GPS data, the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds) are used. The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the head-up display. Known race tracks, for example the Nürburgring, are already stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online. A suitable iPhone app can also be connected via WiFi. Customers can use it to share their experiences and data from the race track with other AMG drivers via Facebook, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge. Technical data at a glance Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe Mercedes-AMG C 43 Cabriolet Engine AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 Biturbo AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 Biturbo Displacement 2,996 cc 2,996 cc Output (hp) 385 at 6,100 rpm 385 at 6,100 rpm Peak torque (lb-ft) 384 at 2,500-5,000 rpm 384 at 2,500-5,000 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution Transmission AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 est. 4.6 est. Top speed (mph) 130 (electronically limited) 130 (electronically limited) The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.



