NYIAS: Mercedes-Benz Has A FLEET Of Vehicles To Show In New York — Which One Do YOU Want To See MOST?

Mercedes-Benz Highlights at the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) Mercedes-Benz is pleased to announce the world and/or U. S. premiere of five new or recently redesigned vehicles at the 2017 New York Auto Show:

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV – World Premiere No Embargo For the first time from Mercedes-AMG, a mid-size SUV will be available with a powerful eight-cylinder biturbo engine. The GLC63 SUV boasts a Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 engine (469 hp / 479 lb-ft of torque) paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, and is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. The GLC63 SUV is immediately identifiable as a member of the AMG family with its AMG Panamericana grille, aggressive front splitter, wider fenders and an aggressive rear bumper featuring an integrated diffuser.





Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 S Coupe – World Premiere No Embargo Joining the new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV are two sporty coupe alternatives, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe. With a maximum output 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, and a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, the GLC63 S Coupe offers performance on-par with many dedicated sportscars. As on the GLC63 SUV, the GLC63 S Coupe boasts an AMG Panamericana grille, aggressive front splitter, wider fenders and an aggressive rear bumper featuring an integrated diffuser to go along with its attractive, sloping roofline. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet – U.S. Premiere No Embargo Following the introduction of the world's most intelligent sedan, wagon and coupe, the E-Class Cabriolet—available for the first time with 4MATIC all- wheel drive—now completes the E-Class family. With a powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 biturbo engine, expressive proportions, clear and sensual design and generous rear seat accommodations, the new E-Class Cabriolet ensures comfort for four and offers the latest E-Class technology. The E- Class Cabriolet also boasts AIRCAP® wind deflector and AIRSCARF® neck- level heating technology and a host of additional features that enhance comfort for driving top-down in any season. The all-new E-Class Cabriolet celebrated its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with a U.S. launch planned by the end of the year. Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon – U.S. Premiere No Embargo In the new E63 S Wagon, Mercedes-AMG combines the brand's hallmark Driving Performance with high utility value and the intelligence of the E-Class. As in the E63 S Sedan, the hand-crafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with an output of up to 603 hp and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive deliver outstanding driving dynamics. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds sets a new record in this class. At the same time the engine is now even more efficient thanks to a cylinder deactivation system fitted as standard. Like the E63 S Sedan, the E63 S Wagon offers innovative drive technology and outstanding performance coupled with a unique design, exclusive appointments and the latest infotainment features. The all-new E63 S Wagon celebrated its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with a U.S. launch planned by fall 2017. Mercedes-AMG GT Concept – U.S. Premiere No Embargo As part of its 50th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating a successful past while also continuing to look forward. With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept show car, the sports car and performance brand is giving an indication of the alternative drive configurations AMG is designing. This four-door coupe heralds a further extension of the AMG GT family, following the legacy of the SLS AMG and AMG GT, which were completely developed at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach. The designation and fundamental design elements on the front and rear end denote the family affiliation to the AMG GT. The "EQ Power+" badging on the mirror camera indicates the increased performance that can be expected from hybridization at AMG.



