NYIAS: New Subaru Forester To Share The Spotlight With RAV4 In The Big Apple

The Japanese automaker is also en route for the Big Apple event to present the worldwide audience a completely new generation of the Forester – we have the first teaser and also the reveal date, set for March 28. There aren’t too many information to speak of, the teaser only presents the shape of the now familiar “C” taillights, which have large dimensions and seem to extend onto the tailgate. Once the brand uncovers the all-new Forester at the New York Auto Show you might recognize a feature or two as being borrowed or at least inspired from the VIZIV Future concept showcased a while back at the Tokyo Motor Show.



