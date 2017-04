Nissan used the New York Auto Show to introduce the 370Z Heritage Edition, but it appears the Z's future could be in doubt.

Speaking to Autoguide, Nissan North America's senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Operations said “The 370Z is not a priority for us." Christian Meunier went on to say he hopes the company "can make a successor” to the aging sports car but declined to say it was a sure thing.