NYIAS: PLACE Your Bets! Lincoln To Debut The AVIATOR Today — What Form Factor Will It Be?

That's right, Spies. The Agents are in town and things are about to start popping off here in the Big Apple.



So, what does that mean for you? Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for updates.



Today, the very first reveal will be happening. According to our friends at Ford corporate, this is expected to be a surprise that's "Navigator big." To say we're excited, well, that'd be an understatement.



The Model? That would be the all-new Aviator. I connected with Agent 001 last night and we were mulling over the possibilities.



To me, it seems like there's only TWO potential options:



1) Lincoln brings forth the Aviator based on the all-new Ford Bronco chassis. It could be a two door or a four-door, but it will be hardcore and off-road capable.



2) Ford's luxury division debuts another all-new, four-door coupe SUV.



Place YOUR bets, Spies! WHICH do you think it will be? Also, share with us any other possibilities you think are possible from today's press conference.





