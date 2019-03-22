#NYIAS PREVIEW: Take A Bite Out Of The BIG Apple With These HOT Shots

Agent00R submitted on 3/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:55:54 PM

0 user comments | Views : 450 | Category: Photo Galleries | Source: www.autospies.com

It's almost April, Spies.

That means several things, really.

First, Spring is here; second, Easter is just around the corner; and third, the New York Auto Show is going to be in town. That means the Big Apple is going to be home to some swingin' parties and big time automotive debuts.

If you're expecting a lot of crazy concepts though, you should probably calm down a touch. That's because the New York show, in recent years, has skewed heavily towards consumer products. You know, the things people will be buying once these vehicles hit showrooms.

While the auto manufacturers are just starting to show what will be waiting for us in the city that never sleeps, we wanted to whet your appetite with photos from previous New York Auto Shows we've covered.

We're a little pumped up for this year's affair.

That said, check out the pictures below and stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest 2019 New York Auto Show news.


NYIAS New York Auto Show Preview



































































































