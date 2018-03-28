NYIAS: Quality You Can See? Does The New XT4 Interior Befit A True Premium Brand?

It was 2014 when Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen took over the reigns of Cadillac. At that time he promised a transformation of the brand and improvement in quality.



If that seemed like a tall task to take on for a mere mortal, then you have to remember he took Audi from obscurity to prominence as a luxury brand in a very short time. So the man had the skills so to speak.



New York Auto Show





In his short tenure at the automaker, he has slow the decline worldwide and improved almost everywhere he has touched. Cadillac is now the dark horse in the race.



But can you see the improvement?



Go through and scrutinize the interior of the new XT4 crossover and you be the judge. Is it up to the quality of the Germans or the Japanese? There may be a few hits and a few misses in there, but we want you to point them out.



New York Auto Show





































































