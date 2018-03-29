Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:04:24 PM
0 user comments | Views : 94 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
As shockingly good as the Genesis Essentia Concept is on the outside, the simple fact is all of the action is experienced from the inside.
This means this HAS to be a drivers car. The Germans know this very well and is one of the main reasons they rank so highly, the engineers outside of Europe tend to overlook that notion. Genesis placed the Germans on notice quite sometime ago, but that was lip service until now. We asked that you realize that the Essentia is a concept but we want you to keep in mind this could one day be a production vehicle. What changes would you make to enhance the driver's experience, what would you keep and what would you toss?New York Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news