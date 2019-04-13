NYIAS: SPIED! Just BEFORE Its Big Apple Reveal, All-new Spy Shots Of The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Emerge

This upcoming week marks the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). Now that Detroit is essentially reduced to rubble, the New York show — more or less — takes center stage for the North American market.



Los Angeles has some reveals but it's not quite there. New York, traditionally a consumer show, seems to have a lot of unveilings in the pipeline for 2019. We're looking forward to it.



That said, one we're particularly interested in is the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. The GLS is now in its third generation and this über luxury seven-seater sport-utility vehicle has been a suburban favorite.



In high net worth neighborhoods it's common to run across the GLS, Range Rover, Escalade and G-Wagon. Now that the BMW X7 is here, things are about to get heated.



Before the GLS is unveiled though, we've got one last batch of revealing spy shots fresh from abroad. It's not going to change the design game as it follows the all-new GLE's footsteps. It will feature a prominent front grille, a conservative side profile and be BIG. Interesting to note that the three-pointed star seems to have gone with thinner, more tapered rear taillights.



I haven't come across interior snaps yet but we're keeping our ears to the ground.



Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest news surrounding the 2019 New York Auto Show.





